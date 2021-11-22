ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fashion Guru: Kris Zinn (11/22/2021)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The man suspected of plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, had left the scene of a domestic dispute just minutes before, Waukesha's police chief said Monday.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said there was is no evidence the crash on Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade.