ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Fit Foodie

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Meteorologist Joe Bird takes a look a precipitation in May
Video
Top Stories
Henderson man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers
Mesker Park Zoo announces free admission to those on SNAP
Video
Daviess Co. deputies, firefighters participate in Special Olympics event
1 taken to hospital after car crash in Madisonville
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Henderson County’s Hines returns to team after successful kidney transplant
Video
Top Stories
Colts release 2021 season schedule
Titans 2021 Schedule: Tennessee to open season against Arizona
Bears open 2021 season Sept. 12 against Rams on Sunday Night Football
Evansville Thunderbolts will return to the ice this fall
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
CVS to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12-15
Top Stories
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Video
Changing views: how people felt about living their lives during the pandemic compared to now
Gallery
Northwestern University requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccine for fall quarter
More and more schools ditch student mask requirements as debate rages
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Every Day Heroes
Senior Send-Off!
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Chef Red
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Pro Organizer Amy Payne April 9
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Handstanding Grandma does chair poses
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Beekind Community Garden
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Rivercity Rodeo Part 2
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Rivercity Rodeo Part 1
Video
Contests
French lick
Arab Fight the Bite
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Fit Foodie
Lifestyles
Posted:
May 13, 2021 / 11:53 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 13, 2021 / 11:53 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Jury seated; testimony underway in Warrick Co. murder trial
Video
Henderson man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers
New attraction coming to Lake Malone State Park
Gallery
Impact of pipeline shutdown not expected to be significant in Tri-State
Video
Evansville Food Truck Festival returning in May
Video