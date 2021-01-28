ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Flu During Pandemic (01/28/21)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Black History Month
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
EPD asking for public’s help identifying suspect in attempted armed robbery
Top Stories
Cause of death released of man pulled from Evansville pond
Daviess County Jail limiting visitors due to COVID outbreak
Video
Parke stepping down as Vanderburgh County GOP Chairman
Snow falls across the Tri-State, road crews prepare
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday MVP
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Vincennes stays perfect with home win against Triton
Video
Top Stories
Evansville no longer hosting Men’s Volleyball Nations League
USI’s Little to enter transfer portal
Baseball Hall of Fame gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy
NCAA launches ‘mask madness’ initiative
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
Vaccination info
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter
Video
Top Stories
Biden administration activates FEMA and watches for new coronavirus variants
Video
How many variants of the coronavirus are there?
South Africa virus variant detected in US for 1st time
US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Easterseals All Cash Raffle
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Red (01/28/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Flu During Pandemic (01/28/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Girl Scout Cookies (01/28/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Home Envy (01/28/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Girl Scout Cookies (01/26/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – St. Vincent (01/26/21)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Sweet Escape to Madisonville Hopkins County
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Flu During Pandemic (01/28/21)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jan 28, 2021 / 12:02 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2021 / 12:02 PM CST
Trending Stories
Weather
You may not have to pay back your stimulus checks but there are more tax changes coming
Video
Social media posts urge caution near Owensboro tent city
Video
Cause of death released of man pulled from Evansville pond
Henderson mayor says fate still uncertain over sale of utility
Video