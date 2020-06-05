ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Food for Life (06/05/20)

Feta No Cheese Recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound extra-firm tofu

2 Tbsp. water

4 tsp yellow miso paste

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. dried rosemary

2 Tbsp. Nutritional yeast

Press the tofu to get the water out for 10 minutes

Break the tofu into small pieces and set aside. Whisk all the ingredients

(not the nutritional yeast) together. Add the tofu to the bowl.

Let rest for at least 10 minutes. Sprinkle 1 -2 Tbsp nutritional yeast over the to of the tofu.

Enjoy as you would Feta “Cheese” on salads, with pasta, also this goes great in lasagna

Faux Parmesan “Cheese”

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup almonds

• 1/2 cup nutritional yeast flakes

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:



Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend briefly to mix.

Don’t over mix or the almonds will get pasty.

Store in refrigerator in tightly sealed container. Pour over pasta, salads, popcorn, and anything foods you would add Parmesan “cheese”.



Nutrition Profile: Per serving: 8 calories 0.7 g fat 69% of calories from fat 0.3 g protein 0.3 g carbohydrate 0.2 g fiber 22 mg sodium

Cheesy Sauce Makes 10 servings

If you want a thicker sauce, add up to 1 tablespoon more arrowroot or cornstarch. This is great as a dip for chips, over taco salad, on tacos or burritos, and over vegetables

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup raw cashews

• 2 cups water

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup nutritional yeast (flakes)

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 3 tablespoons cornstarch or arrowroot

• 1 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon lemon juice to taste

• 1/3 cup roasted red bell pepper (packed in water) or use pimentos NOTE: you can make the ‘cheese’ sauce without the red pepper or pimentos; however they give the ‘cheese’ the convincingly orange color.



Directions: Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a saucepan and bring to a boil while stirring constantly. It will thicken to nacho cheese consistency. Serve hot.

Use this ‘cheese’ sauce as a dip for chips, or veggies, over taco salad, burritos, potatoes, or vegetables.

Per serving: 36 calories, 0.8 g protein, 4.6 g carbohydrate, 1.8 g total fat, 45% calories from fat, 0.3 g fiber, 223 mg sodium