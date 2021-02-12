ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Food for life Chef Susannah Dickman

Chocolate Pudding Recipe

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

2/3 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon sea salt (optional)

1/4 water or more as needed

Instructions: Makes 2 cups

Place all ingredients EXCEPT WATER in a food processor or blender.

Add water 1 teaspoon at a time as needed until mixture is smooth.

Place pudding in a serving dish and top with raspberries, or strawberries. You can also add a pinch of cayenne pepper for some heat, or a drop of mint extract for a minty pudding!