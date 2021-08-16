ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Food for Life: Cocoa Zucchini Muffins

Makes 24 muffins
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 whole banana, mashed
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup applesauce (unsweetened is preferred)
- 1/2 cup non dairy milk (rice, soy, almond, or oat)
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 -2 small zucchini or one large zucchini. Note: You will need 2 cups shredded zucchini
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350. Line a muffin pan with silicone muffin liners. If you use oil, you can also lightly oil the muffin pan or lightly oil paper muffin liners.
- In a large bowl, put flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Whisk until well combined.
- Finely shred zucchini using a box grater or food processor.
- In a small bowl, mash bananas until smooth, add in sugar and applesauce. Stir until well combined. Add non-dairy milk, vanilla, and shredded zucchini.
- Add in other ingredients as desired. I add vegan chocolate chips. Other optional ingredients would be walnuts, pecans, coconut chips. Stir until evenly combined.
- Pour flour mixture into wet mixture in 2 -3 batches. Stir until evenly combined.
- Use a scoop or spoon to put batter into a silicone muffin pan and bake for 18-20 minutes. Muffins will be done when a toothpick comes out clean.