ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Food for Life: Cocoa Zucchini Muffins

Makes 24 muffins

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2  cups white whole wheat flour  
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda 
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon 
  • 1 teaspoon salt 
  • 2 whole banana, mashed 
  • 1 cup sugar  
  • 1 cup applesauce (unsweetened is preferred) 
  • 1/2 cup non dairy milk (rice, soy, almond, or oat)
  • 2 teaspoons  vanilla extract 
  • 1 -2  small zucchini or one large zucchini. Note: You will need 2 cups shredded zucchini 

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350. Line a muffin pan with silicone muffin liners. If you use oil, you can also lightly oil the muffin pan or lightly oil paper muffin liners.
  2. In a large bowl, put flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Whisk until well combined.
  3. Finely shred zucchini using a box grater or food processor. 
  4. In a small bowl, mash bananas until smooth, add in sugar and applesauce. Stir until well combined. Add non-dairy milk, vanilla, and shredded zucchini. 
  5. Add in other ingredients as desired. I add vegan chocolate chips. Other optional ingredients would be walnuts, pecans, coconut chips.  Stir until evenly combined. 
  6. Pour flour mixture into wet mixture in 2 -3 batches. Stir until evenly combined.  
  7. Use a scoop or spoon to put batter into a silicone muffin pan and bake for 18-20 minutes. Muffins will be done when a toothpick comes out clean. 

