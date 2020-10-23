ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Food For Life

Chef Susannah Dickman joins us. Check out her recipe:
Easy Bean Salad
Makes 10 servings
Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup low-fat Italian salad dressing
• 1 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed, or 1
1/2 cups cooked beans
• 1 15-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed, or 1
1/2 cups cooked beans
• 1 15-ounce can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed,
or 1 1/2 cups cooked peas
• 1 10-ounce package frozen lima beans (preferably
Fordhook lima beans), thawed completely, or 1 1/2
cups cooked lima beans, or 1 1/2 cups cooked green
soybeans (shelled edamame)
• 1 cup frozen corn, thawed completely, or cooked fresh
corn, chilled
• 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
• 1/2 medium red onion, chopped
• 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
• 1 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste
Directions:
Toss all ingredients together. Serve cold or at room temperature. May be covered and stored in the refrigerator for several days.