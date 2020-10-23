ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Food For Life

Chef Susannah Dickman joins us. Check out her recipe:

Easy Bean Salad

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup low-fat Italian salad dressing

• 1 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed, or 1

1/2 cups cooked beans

• 1 15-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed, or 1

1/2 cups cooked beans

• 1 15-ounce can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed,

or 1 1/2 cups cooked peas

• 1 10-ounce package frozen lima beans (preferably

Fordhook lima beans), thawed completely, or 1 1/2

cups cooked lima beans, or 1 1/2 cups cooked green

soybeans (shelled edamame)

• 1 cup frozen corn, thawed completely, or cooked fresh

corn, chilled

• 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

• 1/2 medium red onion, chopped

• 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

• 1 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste



Directions:

Toss all ingredients together. Serve cold or at room temperature. May be covered and stored in the refrigerator for several days.