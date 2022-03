Hope Tree honors memories of tornado victims

Energy For All Coalition created due to CenterPoint …

IL lawmakers looking at tax relief for IL families

Dairy Queen expected to reopen in Dawson Springs

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill …

Ron’s Warm Monday Forecast

Cody’s 10pm Forecast – March 20, 2022

Jasper police arrest man for domestic battery

Man found passed out leads police on wild chase in …

EFD responds to apartment fire on Culver Drive

Evansville church sends financial, spiritual help …