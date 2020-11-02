Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Ohio Co man accused of sexually abusing minors found in Oklahoma
Top Stories
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update
Time is running out to claim the half pot prize
Election Day 2020 deals and freebies
Voice of the Voter: Headquarters Barbershop
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Masters Report
Top Stories
VOTE: Week 11 Home Team Friday MVP
Top Stories
Virginia edges No. 15 UNC, 44-41
Duke routs UNC Charlotte 53-19 for 1st win in 3 home games
Virginia Tech builds lead then holds on to down Louisville 42-35
Castle falls in 3A state championship
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Coming Soon Christkindlmarkt
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Tacoholics
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Being Productive During the Pandemic
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Museum
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Elder Law Expert Gary Price
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Lifestyles
Posted:
Nov 2, 2020 / 12:34 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2020 / 12:34 PM CST
Charlie answers your questions!
Trending Stories
Weather
Victim identified in Evansville homicide
Video
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update
Apple added a ‘secret’ button to your iPhone — here’s how to use it
Church remembers Evansville teen
Video