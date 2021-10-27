ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Gary Price: Medicaid Spend Down (10/27/2021)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – During a news conference on Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that while it is still too early in the investigation to comment on possible charges, a live, lead projectile has been recovered from the shoulder of director Joel Souza after it was fired from a prop gun on the set of "Rust". Sheriff Mendoza said it would be left up to the medical examiner to determine if it was the same live round that killed the director of cinematography, Halyna Hutchins.

In addition to actor Alec Baldwin, who fired the prop gun, the sheriff also identified armorer Hannah Reed Gutierrez and assistant director David Halls as individuals who handled and inspected the gun prior to it being fired. All three individuals provided statements and have been cooperating with authorities in their investigation.