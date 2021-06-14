ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Golf Scramble at Evansville Christian Life Center

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened at West 4th Street near Frederica. Authorities say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle. The victim was shot two times. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.