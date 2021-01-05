ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Green River District Health (01/05/21)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Baby Giraffe Cam
Top Stories
Gov. Andy Beshear to give COVID-19 press conference
Top Stories
Franklin Street bars shut down by Vanderburgh County Health Department
Gallery
Deadline drawing near for local artists to submit Old National Bank mural ideas
USI seeks nominees for 20th class of Phenomenal Women
Red Cross encourages blood donations in January
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday MVP
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
NFL Draft order set for non-playoff teams; Raiders to pick 17th
Top Stories
Castle boys basketball pausing all activities
Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NFL playoff games
NCAA confirms 2021 March Madness will be played at Indiana sites
Video
Givance scores 22 to lead Evansville to third-straight win
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
Gov. Andy Beshear to give COVID-19 press conference
Top Stories
Can you get COVID-19 more than once? Here’s what the evidence reveals
Top Stories
Illinois reports 6,839 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths as post-holiday rise is less severe than many other states
1st person in US to receive coronavirus vaccine gets final dose
Video
UK ramps up inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Indiana reports 56 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,002 infections
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mayo Clinic (01/05/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Green River District Health (01/05/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Human Relations Commission Dinner (01/05/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Downtown Henderson (01/04/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bridge’s Racial Justice Sabbath (01/04/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lion Club’s 50/50 Raffle (12/31/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Green River District Health (01/05/21)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jan 5, 2021 / 12:02 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 5, 2021 / 12:02 PM CST
Trending Stories
Franklin Street bars shut down by Vanderburgh County Health Department
Gallery
Weather
Evansville Hyatt Place taking reservations, set to open in March
Video
Welfare check in Evansville leads to felony drug arrest
Teens caught breaking into Vanderburgh County Subway