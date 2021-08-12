ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Green River District Health Department: COVID-19 update (08/12/2021)

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)-- Starting Monday, August 16, contractors will begin connecting State Road 56 to the new alignment of the roadway as part of the curve correction project at Sendelweck Curve. The Indiana Department of Transportation say State Road 56 near Haysville will be completely road closed as workers begin the final stages of that curve correction project.

Work began on this project in October as crews performed dirt and pavement work on a new section of roadway designed to enhance sight distance and visibility. Work will begin on this final step of the project as contractors pave the last section connecting the newly built alignment and existing S.R. 56.