ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Hadi Highland Games (08/11/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be holding a series of sessions for community members to share their input on ideas for the future for the library.

“Hearing from our community members – EVPL users and non-library users – is of the utmost importance as we plan for the future of our library system,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said. “Community feedback gathered during these sessions will be critical in forming our plan that will shape EVPL for the next five to twenty years.”