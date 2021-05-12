ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Handstanding Grandma does chair poses

(AP) -- For five years, a bill that would place the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in charge of fighting illicit drug use in horse racing went nowhere in Congress. In 2020, it finally passed — but that milestone came too late to resolve the crisis that enveloped the sport and its latest Kentucky Derby winner this week.

As of Wednesday, Medina Spirit was entered in the Preakness Stakes, set to go for the second stage of the Triple Crown despite a doping positive at the Kentucky Derby that has shrouded its success and future, and further muddied the reputation of its trainer, Bob Baffert.