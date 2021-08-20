ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Handstanding Grandma: Glute Day (08/20/2021)

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Seven people from western Kentucky are indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiring to traffic in large amounts of meth in the Daviess County area during a span of several months in 2020 and 2021.

Darrell Murphy, 46, of Madisonville, Kentucky, Terry Cook, 43, of Owensboro, Noah Boswell, 39, of Owensboro, William Darmell Murphy, 58, of Owensboro, and Elizabeth Breanne Harris, 39, of Owensboro, are charged with having conspired with each other, and others, to possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Daviess County area between May 27, 2020 and January 27, 2021.