ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Chamber of Commerce

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Destination Illinois
Destination Indiana
Top Stories
Evansville woman found guilty of firing gun at neighbor’s home
Top Stories
Last day for Eastland Mall food drive
It’s time to get rid of your household hazardous waste
Breonna Taylor’s family want release of grand jury transcripts; Louisville mayor calls for peaceful protests
Women line Capitol steps for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final farewell
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
A look back at the life of Gale Sayers, his friendship with Brian Piccolo through the eyes of the Piccolo family
Top Stories
Highlights: Henderson Co. volleyball beats Webster Co. in straight sets
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 96 ‘Colts vs Jets Preview’
Video
Big Game Bound Week 3: Mahomes and Chiefs vs. Jackson and Ravens
Video
Gasser wins Week #5 HTF MVP
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Downtown Evansville Moonlight Madness
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Chamber of Commerce
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Youth First
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Hearing Healthcare Center
Video
Upcoming Cat Spay & Neuter Event
Gallery
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fiesta Evansville
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Chamber of Commerce
Lifestyles
Posted:
Sep 25, 2020 / 11:56 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2020 / 11:56 AM CDT
Henderson Chamber President Ellen Redding gives us an update.
Trending Stories
Weather
Evansville woman found guilty of firing gun at neighbor’s home
VIDEO: Dashcam video released of Monday’s fatal accident on HWY-41 and Covert
Video
Indiana to enter Stage 5 reopening tomorrow; here’s what to expect
Video
Vigil to be held today in Evansville to honor the victims of Hwy. 41 crash
Video