ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Chamber of Commerce: Annual Dinner & New President Search (08/27/2021)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) - Kids are back in school and the COVID cases are spiking. School districts are reinstating mask mandates, and some have already moved to virtual learning due to so many cases among students and staff. Deaconess is seeing the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. And with the spike in new cases, several counties are breaking their own records when it comes to new COVID cases.

Five of the western Kentucky counties we cover have broken their monthly records. Muhlenberg and Union counties have also broken their weekly records for COVID cases.