ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Day of the Dead (10/29/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - While investigating another person for buying and selling fentanyl, Evansville Police were led to a man who bought the drug from Jazmynn Brown, one of 6 people arrested in connection with the overdose death of a toddler.

Ryan Cheek is charged with dealing and possessing narcotics. He told detectives he had gone to a home in the 3000 block of Sycamore and bought fentanyl pills from Brown the day the toddler allegedly got into the drug.