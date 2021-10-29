ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Day of the Dead (10/29/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Another arrest in fentanyl drug ring that led to toddler’s death
Top Stories
Diaper closet to open in Owensboro
Warrick County teenager arrested on felony charges of burglary
Kids celebrate Halloween with A Lot of Treats event in Owensboro
Video
Jury reaches verdict in Posey County shooting case
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
DPIs not on Carson Wentz’s wristband, but have been factor in Colts’ offense
Top Stories
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 171 ‘Previewing Indy’s Must-Win Game vs Titans’
Video
Apollo shutout by heavy rain and Greenwood’s defense
Video
Home Team Friday Countdown: Week #11
Video
Team USA will wear buffalo plaid uniforms by Ralph Lauren in Beijing
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – World Stroke Day (10/29/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Free Enterprise (10/29/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Encompass Health: Stroke Awareness (10/29/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Day of the Dead (10/29/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/29/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (10/28/2021)
Video
Contests
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Day of the Dead (10/29/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Oct 29, 2021 / 12:05 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2021 / 12:05 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Another arrest in fentanyl drug ring that led to toddler’s death
Six arrested after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
Video
Man who lived in house where alleged murder and rape occurred says he had no idea it was happening
Video
Warrick County teenager arrested on felony charges of burglary
Bones found several miles from Newburgh beach are not Heather Teague
Video