Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb at Southwest Indiana Chamber luncheon
Live
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about Kentucky’s new mask requirement
Jehovah’s Witness convention moved online due to Covid-19 pandemic
COVID-19 continues to affect restaurant industry
Video
Madisonville business vandalized with vulgar graffiti
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Time Basketball
Chase for the Championship
Top Stories
Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway
Top Stories
Big Ten to play conference-only football schedule
Video
Top Stories
Jockey who ran at Ellis Park on Opening Day tests positive for COVID-19
Report: Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery
Ivy League cancels all fall sports
Aces basketball not planning on-campus summer workouts
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Death & Donuts (07/10/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Merchant Sales (07/10/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/10/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Travel After the Lockdown (07/09/20)
Video
ABC Local Lifestyles – King’s Cooking (07/09/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Children Center for Dance (07/09/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Holcomb at Southwest Indiana Chamber luncheon
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Funeral for country music legend Charlie Daniels
2
of
/
2
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Merchant Sales (07/10/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 10, 2020 / 11:22 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 10, 2020 / 11:22 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Everything you need to know about Kentucky’s new mask requirement
More Evansville businesses shut down as employees test positive for COVID-19
Weather
Stimulus check round 2: Jobs report on Thursday could be key
Video
Illinois among states requiring a mask in public