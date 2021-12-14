Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
DCPS is providing assistance to schools in Mayfield
Top Stories
FedEx to deliver packages to Hopkins County families at one location
LIVE AT 1: Gov. Beshear visits Muhlenberg County to survey tornado damage
Live
Hopkins County EMA outline cleanup procedures
Toyota to name new park in downtown Evansville
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
New location of 2024 Super Bowl revealed, sources say
Video
Top Stories
Young Colonels team off to a good start
Video
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
Broncos great Demaryius Thomas dead at 33
Video
USI rolls past Loras College
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – West Side Chiro (12/14/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Jim Hunter (12/14/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Heritage Woods (12/14/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mesker Park Zoo (12/14/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Moneywise (12/14/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Warren & Gina (12/13/21)
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays Contest
Land of Lights Contest
25 days of Giveaways!
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Heritage Woods (12/14/21)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Dec 14, 2021 / 11:32 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2021 / 11:32 AM CST
100 years
Trending Stories
Illinois governor signs maternal health bill into law
Kentucky jailer died protecting inmates, family says
Video
Hopkins County EMA outline cleanup procedures
Town in Tennessee exposed to tornado
“He’s going to be missed” — Sisters grieve after losing father in Dawson Springs
Video