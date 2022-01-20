ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Home Envy (01/20/2022)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Road to Recovery
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Tyson Foods is cutting 200 jobs
Top Stories
One health insurance company has an exception related to covering at-home COVID tests
Video
Ivy Tech and Logan University offering a dual-degree program
Missing Owensboro teen found in Texas, Colorado man in custody
Video
MPD: Woman suffers medical emergency, crashes into learning center
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Henderson Co. girls have sights set on another trip to Rupp Arena
Video
Top Stories
Aces struggle again in home loss to Loyola
Castle picks up home win against Henderson Co.
Video
USI falls at home to McKendree
Video
Ali Center marks boxing legend’s birthday with events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Philharmonic January Classics Concert (01/20/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Purdue Extension (01/20/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Home Envy (01/20/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ackerman Chiropractic & Fitness Center (01/20/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (01/20/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Big Brothers Big Sisters (01/19/2022)
Video
Contests
Harlem Globetrotters Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Home Envy (01/20/2022)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jan 20, 2022 / 12:18 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 20, 2022 / 12:19 PM CST
Trending Stories
Missing Owensboro teen found in Texas, Colorado man in custody
Video
Indiana bill may give speeding tickets without a traffic stop
Video
Shock waves from Tonga eruption detected in Indiana
Tyson Foods is cutting 200 jobs
Governor Andy Beshear to give Team Kentucky update