ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Home Envy: Cut Out Tubs and Walk In Showers (07/22/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Henderson pursuing new mass foreclosure to recover back taxes, liens
Top Stories
State to audit Evansville Parks Department over ‘inappropriate’ invoices
Outer Loop for Owensboro not feasible at this time
Fire breaks out at Piranha Mobile Shredding
Video
Woodland Park residents speak out after last week’s utility shut-off threat
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Mile High Matchup
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Sarasota Olympic shooter Mary Tucker ‘plans to bring home 3 golds’ from Tokyo
Video
Top Stories
Castle football aiming even higher in 2021
Video
Top Stories
Henderson Co. set to begin new season with lots of talent but little experience
Video
‘A lot of people need to be recognized’: Photographer’s book highlights 20 Olympians
Video
Bird, Alvarez chosen to carry US flag at opening ceremony
Leyna Bloom becomes first trans cover model for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Home Envy: Cut Out Tubs and Walk In Showers (07/22/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Boys & Girls Club (07/22/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charlotte’s Furniture (07/22/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Women’s Equality Centennial Celebration (07/22/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Santa with a Cause (07/22/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/22/2021)
Video
Contests
Pawfect Summer Selfie
Holiday World Contest
Guns and Hoses 2021
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Home Envy: Cut Out Tubs and Walk In Showers (07/22/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 22, 2021 / 11:53 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2021 / 11:53 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Gov. Beshear giving Team Kentucky update
Live
State to audit Evansville Parks Department over ‘inappropriate’ invoices
What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?
Evansville man found guilty of kidnapping and confining a woman over three counties
Video
Could there be a bear in your backyard? The latest roaming bear sighting
Video