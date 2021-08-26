ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Home Envy: Managing Expectations (08/26/2021)

KENTUCKY (WEHT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says that record hospital numbers would have been enough for him to enact a statewide mask mandate, but that decision is now up to the state legislature.

Officials reported a new record for hospitalizations in the commonwealth for the fifth straight day. More than 2,000 COVID patients are in Kentucky hospitals. Beshear said there are now 338 patients on ventilators, and that number was just 25 on July 14.