ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Hoosier Lottery Power Up Your Day (08/05/2021)

(WEHT)-- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is updating Kentuckians on several topics including economic development, infrastructure improvements, the Delta variant, COVID-19 vaccinations and coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state's economy is on fire, but to keep it that way we have to win the war against COVID-19. The governor says vaccinations are the only way to do this. That's why is his calling on local leaders and the private sector to be an example. Governor Beshear mentioned Tyson as one employer that is causing more people to be vaccinated by mandating the COVID-19 shots.