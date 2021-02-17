ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Black History Month
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Hopkins County driver killed when he loses control on an icy road
Top Stories
Intermittent lane closures planned for US 41 in Gibson County
Man arrested after alleged 90 mph chase on icy roads
Water Main Break in Evansville
Fatal sledding accident prompts officials to monitor Newburgh hill
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
USI men’s basketball forced to quarantine once again
Top Stories
Former football player leaves NFL to help at-risk kids through charitable arts foundation
As Sean Desai leads the Bears defense, he hasn’t forgotten his mentors
Truman State ends USI’s winning streak
Video
Former NFL player Vincent Jackson found dead at 38
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
Vaccination info
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
How will we know we’ve vaccinated ‘enough’ people to stop COVID spread?
Top Stories
Biden administration to invest $1.6 billion to expand testing in schools, genomic sequencing
Video
Snow causes vaccine delivery delays across the country, Illinois stocked up before storm
COVID brings new traditions for Ash Wednesday
Video
USI men’s basketball forced to quarantine once again
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Easterseals All Cash Raffle
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Aubrey’s Song Foundation
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Henderson Lions Club 50/50 Raffle
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Dish Load of Fun February 17th
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Brandon MCcarty
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Dish Up a Load of Fun Hoosier Lottery
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack
Lifestyles
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 11:37 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 11:37 AM CST
Trending Stories
Weather
Semi driver killed, 2 Kentucky State Police Troopers injured in Interstate crash
Hopkins County driver killed when he loses control on an icy road
Fatal sledding accident prompts officials to monitor Newburgh hill
Video
Green River District Health Department is expanding vaccine waiting list to those in phase 1C