ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- How to get your kids outdoors

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
30 jobs being added at Rexing Companies in Evansville
Top Stories
National Day of Prayer events held in the Tristate
House Democrats go behind locked door to draw new district maps
Video
Sheriff: Barricaded man arrested after serious situation in Vanderburgh Co.
Video
Do religious preferences affect vaccine opinions?
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
A horseshoes ringer: Henderson man finds passion in horseshoes
Video
Top Stories
Owensboro Thoroughbreds thriving in year three
Video
Bosse Field undergoes $5 million facelift
Video
Olympics bans ‘Black Lives Matter’ apparel, could punish athletes for social protests
Video
Memorial LAX wins conference tournament opener
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
New wristbands serve as wearable vaccine card
Video
Top Stories
CDC research projects COVID’s toll on US will dip sharply by end of July
CDC sets rules for cruise trial runs
IDPH announces 85% of Illinoisans 65 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Every Day Heroes
Senior Send-Off!
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- French Lick Resort Week Day 4 Casino Covid-19 Safety
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Cooking at King’s Donnie Mays makes Cinnamon Rolls
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- How to get your kids outdoors
Video
ABC 25 Local lifestyles- American Red Cross Honoring Heroes Blood Drive
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Culler Beauty
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-French Lick resort Day 3 Golfing
Video
Contests
Arab Fight the Bite
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- How to get your kids outdoors
Lifestyles
Posted:
May 6, 2021 / 11:40 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2021 / 11:40 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Sheriff: Barricaded man arrested after serious situation in Vanderburgh Co.
Video
Ron’s Forecast for Thursday, May 6
Video
Do religious preferences affect vaccine opinions?
Video
Shooting call leads to robbery charge in Henderson
Senior Send-Off!