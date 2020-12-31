ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Chef Red (12/31/20)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Baby Giraffe Cam
Top Stories
Feds settle agreement with North Gibson School Corporation
Top Stories
Evansville police make arrest in catalytic converter thefts
Road crews prepare for incoming winter weather
Video
Person charged with murder of Owensboro man
Video
Police arrest arrest two suspects in different chases
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday MVP
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Daviess County relying on youth in upcoming season
Video
Top Stories
Bosse moves to 4-0 with win over Jeffersonville
Video
Evansville closes out non-conference with win over Bellarmine
Video
Evansville uses hot shooting night to beat SIU
Central gets first SIAC victory against Harrison
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Top Stories
Teachers, first responders start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana
Video
Top Stories
500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 celebration concerns as New Year’s Eve approaches
Video
Vaccine delivered to prison where feds carry out executions
Video
CVS Health gives update on Indiana COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lion Club’s 50/50 Raffle (12/31/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Chef Red (12/31/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bedford Collab (12/31/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam (12/30/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Action Pest Control (12/30/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Speak & Tell (12/30/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
12 days of Giveaways!
Land of Lights Contest
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Chef Red (12/31/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Dec 31, 2020 / 11:46 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 31, 2020 / 11:46 AM CST
Trending Stories
Kentucky man retires for good after winning the Powerball
Video
Weather
Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US
Video
Evansville police make arrest in catalytic converter thefts
Teachers, first responders start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana
Video