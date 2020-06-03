ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Cooking (06/03/20)

3 tablespoons good olive oil
1 small crusty French baguette or ciabatta , cut into 1-inch cubes (6 cups)
Toss in olive oil and bake the cubes in a 350 degree oven 8 mins. Turn and 8 mins more
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 large, ripe tomatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 hothouse cucumber, unpeeled, seeded, and sliced 1/2-inch thick
1 clove minced garlic
1/2 red onion or white onion cut into slivers
10-10 large basil leaves, coarsely chopped
1 cup or more of baby spinach
Cheese: You can use mozzarella but I prefer traditional Feta crumbles
I boost the nutrition with a ¼ cup of cooked quinoa
After the bread cubes are cooled pour the balsamic reduction over the ingredients, then add a good quality, fruity olive oil , add bread cubes and toss. Let the salad rest for 4 or 5 mins so the bread can begin to soak up the juices and dressing.