ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Kitchen: Donnie Mays (10/14/2021)

(INDIANA) - An Evansville company is being sued by the state for allegedly acting as a gateway into the United States for robocallers in India, the Philippines and Singapore. The company, Startel Communication LLC, was owned and operated by Wanda Hall and Abhijit Chowdhury, an Indian national.

These robocallers allegedly made over 4.8 million phone calls to Hoosiers and hundreds of millions of calls to other states across the United States. The robocallers allegedly operated a variety of scams, including IRS and Social Security Administration imposter scams, legal action or arrest scams, computer support scams, Apple support scams, and Amazon subscription scams.