EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Hunger Action Month kicked off Wednesday with a fight to end hunger. We here at Eyewitness News are partnering with Tri-State Food Bank of Evansville to help them deliver as much food as we can during the Tri-State FillUp.

One driver has been delivering food now for a year and she says it's such a rewarding job because food is needed all year long, not just not during the holidays.