ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Lewis Chaney gets to the point

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Jacob Wilson has been found guilty in the 2018 murder of Sam Bethe. According to police, Bethe was shot and his home in Buckskin was set on fire.

Wilson and Ashley Robling were on the run for days after the murder before police found them near the Illinois-Missouri state line. Robling pleaded guilty to her role in Bethe’s death last year and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.