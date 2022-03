Sanctions against Russia will lead to less seafood

Inflation hits a forty-year high

Ron’s Gray Thursday Forecast

Storm damage in Union County

Union County Emergency Managment Director interview

Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 30, 2022

Man convicted of killing a puppy to serve prison …

Some tornado survivors see higher rebuilding cost …

Third largest investment in Warrick County history

Shots fired call turns into a murder investigation …

Cause of death determined for man involved in police …