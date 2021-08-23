ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mantled Home (08/23/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - The Evansville City Council heard from representatives of Woodland Park Apartments on Monday night. CenterPoint Energy said that the apartment complex was behind on its utility bills.

The council heard from legal representatives, as well as managers overseeing the apartment complex. Council members asked about living conditions and managers claimed they will take care of any issue that's brought to their attention. Some people also came to voice their concerns about conditions at the complex.