ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Marathons with Meaning (11/10/2021)

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) After deliberating for several hours, a jury has found Brian Baumgartner guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice.

During closing arguments, the prosecution argued the timeline shows it is impossible that Baumgartner did not help Anthony Wolfe, Jr. kill Valarie Ruark in 2019. The defense argued there was no 'plan' to kill Ruark, and that Baumgartner provided police help in solving the case. He showed them the route Baumgartner and Wolfe took to pick up Valarie, which helped police get surveillance video.