ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Melanie Albert (12/31/2021)

BRADLEY, IL (WEHT) - On December 31 at approximately 9 a.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) officials have confirmed that Darius D. Sullivan is in police custody.

Sullivan and Harris are suspects in a shooting case where two officers were shot, and one died. Arrangements are being made to transport Sullivan back to Kankakee County at this time. ISP is continuing to follow-up on all leads. ISP encourages the public to continue to contact them with any information on the whereabouts of Xandria A. Harris, 26, of Bradley, IL, or any information regarding this incident.