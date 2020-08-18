Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Back to School
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Owensboro protesters showing support for postal service
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 testing at CK Newsome Center is extended
Video
Evansville Police investigating after man’s body is found near North Main Street
Posey County man arrested on child molesting charges
Study says Indiana has the worst education system
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Indy 500
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
No spectators at Nissan Stadium through September
Video
Top Stories
NCAA looks to mid-September for decision on basketball start
Home Team Friday “Game of the Week” schedule announced
Video
Business of Colts’ camp, possible extension has Ryan Kelly’s attention
Andretti wins Indy 500 pole
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mesker Park Zoo (08/18/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Children’s Center for Dance (08/18/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Moneywise (08/18/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Reitz High Teacher (08/18/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Easterseals (08/18/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/18/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Moneywise (08/18/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Aug 18, 2020 / 01:06 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 18, 2020 / 01:06 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Weather
Interactive Radar
Evansville Police investigating after man’s body is found near North Main Street
2020 Kentucky Bike Rally canceled
Video
Vanderburgh County woman facing felony election fraud charge
Video