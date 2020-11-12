ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Movie Critic Jim Hunter

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Top Stories
EPD asking for public’s help identifying suspect(s) in at least four homicides
Top Stories
White Flag shelter in Evansville moved to CK Newsome for this winter
‘The Christmas Project’ will replace Teen Shopping Program in Madisonville
Wrong way driver arrested after sideswiping at least one car in Pike County
Macy’s to hold seasonal hiring event Thursday
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Masters Report
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 10: Justin Zimmer of the Buffalo Bills
Video
Top Stories
Williams wins Week #12 HTF MVP
Video
Colts place Matthew Adams on COVID list; T.Y. Hilton returning vs. Titans
Don Mattingly named National League Manager of the Year
Latest NFL COVID numbers; 15 players positive in November
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Christkindlmarkt
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Purdue Extension Office
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Movie Critic Jim Hunter
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (11/11/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lasting Order (11/11/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Movie Critic Jim Hunter
Lifestyles
Posted:
Nov 12, 2020 / 11:07 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2020 / 11:07 AM CST
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Where President-elect Biden stands on $1,200 payments
Weather
EPD asking for public’s help identifying suspect(s) in at least four homicides
6 American military members killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office warns of Amazon scam