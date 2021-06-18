ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – National Boys & Girls Club Week

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identities of two people found dead in a mobile home on Rockford Drive Monday evening. We're told the bodies of William Matlock, 73, and Linda Matlock, 72, were found by a grandchild after they hadn't been heard from in several days.

Autopsies were performed and they are now waiting on toxicology results. The investigation into the two deaths on Rockford Drive in Vanderburgh County is ongoing.