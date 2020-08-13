ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – New Chapter for EAAM (08/13/20)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Back to School
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
AMC reopening with 15-cent movie tickets
Video
Top Stories
Kentucky State Police hiring telecommunicators across the state
Senator Todd Young optimistic about COVID relief agreement in coming weeks
Video
Piano donated to Daviess County Middle School
Zoning ordinance moves to Gibson County Commissioners
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Home Team Friday Preview Show
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Big Time Basketball
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour
Top Stories
Routine is preferred, but Jack Doyle, Colts must adapt to change
Top Stories
Home Team Friday Preview: South Spencer
Video
Plan for Kentucky Derby eliminates general admission tickets
Video
No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans
Video
College football in the spring: When? How much? Who plays?
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Walking for Dreams (08/13/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/13/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – New Chapter for EAAM (08/13/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Award Winning Teacher (08/13/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (08/13/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Kings Great Buys Plus (08/13/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – New Chapter for EAAM (08/13/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Aug 13, 2020 / 12:42 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 13, 2020 / 12:42 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Weather
Interactive Radar
Lawsuit filed against Uber and Evansville driver accused of rape
Video
Second stimulus checks: Why another $1,200 payment could be off the table
Video
Second stimulus check: Where Biden, Harris stand on COVID payment proposals
Video