ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – New Harmony Project: Home Again (07/29/2021)

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) - Emergency crews were sent to a report of a grain bin fire and explosion in Posey County. The call came in just before 9:00 a.m. in the 8900 block of West Franklin Road, which is the site of the Green Plains ethanol plant.

Sheriff Tom Latham says it was a dust combustion inside an elevator shaft and there was no fire. Emergency crews were able to determine everything and everyone was ok. The plant is back to normal operations.