ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Newburgh Museum (07/09/20)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
D-Patrick Honda helps kids with donation to Ark Crisis Children’s Center
Top Stories
Bishop Medley supports removing confederate statue from Daviess County Courthouse
Azzip Pizza location in Evansville closed due to COVID-19
USI Theatre wins regional, national awards
Fairfield suspending school athletic workouts due to ‘potential COVID-19 cross contamination’
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Time Basketball
Chase for the Championship
Top Stories
Jockey who ran at Ellis Park on Opening Day tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Report: Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery
Top Stories
Ivy League cancels all fall sports
Aces basketball not planning on-campus summer workouts
Video
Castle football begins summer workouts
Video
Indiana high school teams begin summer workouts
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Travel After the Lockdown (07/09/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC Local Lifestyles – King’s Cooking (07/09/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Children Center for Dance (07/09/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Newburgh Museum (07/09/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Purdue Extension (07/09/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/09/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Newburgh Museum (07/09/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 9, 2020 / 11:33 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 9, 2020 / 11:33 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Weather
Azzip Pizza location in Evansville closed due to COVID-19
Woman throws boxes of shoes at Oklahoma store worker after being asked to wear face mask, then leaves wallet behind
Video
Second stimulus check: Could payments be limited to those making $40,000 or less?
Illinois among states requiring a mask in public