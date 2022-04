Ron’s Sunnier Friday Forecast

Fresh Pico de Gallo

Antiperspirant recall due to high levels of toxin

A world champion eater is returning to the Tri-State!

Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 31, 2022

Morganfield man sees “roof fly off” in storm

Splashin’ Safari nominated for best outdoor park

Evansville shooting suspect charged in court

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Mayor Winnecke on the future

Evansville CEO charged in 4th county

EPD: New TikTok challenge has led to arrests