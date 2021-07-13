ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – North Park Shopping Center: Fifth Third Bank (07/13/2021)

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Thomas Simpson, 49, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Simpson was previously found guilty of manslaughter in an accident in the summer of 2019 that took the lives of two women.

On July 1, 2019, Kentucky State Police say Simpson was headed southbound on US 431 when he crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle head-on. Karen Leach, 53, and Linda Embry, 79, both of Greenville, were killed in the crash.