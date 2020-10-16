ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Owensboro Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
‘Tarheel Hal’ expected to return to the Tri-State today – weather permitting
Top Stories
Colts officials: ‘Several individuals’ have tested positive for the coronavirus
Kentucky Wesleyan College debates Medicare for all
Video
Mt. Vernon nonprofit receives national recognition
Video
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Evansville
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Masters Report
Top Stories
Colts officials: ‘Several individuals’ have tested positive for the coronavirus
Top Stories
Gibson Southern rolls past Boonville
Video
Home Team Friday Countdown: Week #9
Video
Don Mattingly named Sporting News National League Manager of the Year
NFL Hall of Famer Fred Dean dies at 68 after reportedly battling coronavirus
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lewis D. Chaney’s Spooky Home
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bestside Toastmasters
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Hearing Aid Center
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Red Katie Wimsatt
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Workout Wednesday
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Owensboro Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Lifestyles
Posted:
Oct 16, 2020 / 11:58 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2020 / 11:58 AM CDT
The Walk is still happening, albeit a bit differently this year.
Trending Stories
Weather
‘Tarheel Hal’ expected to return to the Tri-State today – weather permitting
Second stimulus checks: Why a relief deal appears unlikely before Election Day
Historic P-47 returning to home to Evansville Friday
Video
USI responds to petition regarding a student with Tourette’s being asked to leave campus
Video