Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Health officials ask nursing homes stop visitations
Top Stories
Evansville curbside service test program beginning Wednesday
Evansville Tri-State Heart Walk to be held virtually
First COVID-19 death reported in Webster County, two more deaths in Dubois County
Hopkins County officials give back to school update
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Home Team Friday Preview Show
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Big Time Basketball
Top Stories
NFL 2020 preseason canceled after Players Association agrees to plan, source tells AP
Top Stories
Fans will be required to wear masks at the Indianapolis 500
Top Stories
Boonville’s Mockobee commits to Navy football
Video
Bea Gorton, Indiana’s 1st women’s hoops coach, dies at 73
Union Co. names Quaid Girten boy’s basketball head coach
MAC postpones start of fall sports
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Tech Bytes (07/22/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Parenting Time Center (07/22/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Holly’s House (07/22/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Wedding Planning During the Pandemic (07/22/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (07/22/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/22/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Parenting Time Center (07/22/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 22, 2020 / 11:57 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2020 / 11:57 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Weather
Second stimulus checks: GOP disagreement could delay direct payments
Video
Interactive Radar
One dead in crash on HWY-57 in Vanderburgh County
Non-USI employees who worked on campus test positive for COVID-19