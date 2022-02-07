Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Road to Recovery
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
USI votes to go Division I
Top Stories
Lions Club to hold annual auction for 2022
WCSO: A man yelling at a funeral home is arrested
Gina Chavez is coming to Jasper!
White Flag changes according to the forecast
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
USI votes to go Division I
Top Stories
HOF tackle Anthony Munoz discusses Bengals' chances
Peng Shuai: Sexual assault claim was 'misunderstanding'
US figure skater Alysa Liu’s journey to Beijing
Video
USI falls to William Jewell snapping five game winning streak
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (02/07/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Julep Home & Gift (02/07/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef what BBQ & More (02/07/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (02/07/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Winter Escapes (02/04/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – IRS Predicts Messy Tax Season (02/04/2022)
Video
Contests
Warm Up Your Winter
5 Days of Love Giveaway
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (02/07/2022)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Feb 7, 2022 / 12:13 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 7, 2022 / 12:14 PM CST
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Man found with multiple gun shot wounds dies from injuries
Video
Armed robbery suspect at large, OPD investigating
Video
Rising magma under Oregon volcanic region being monitored
Video
USI votes to go Division I
Bill introduced in Kentucky could change how history is taught in schools
Video