ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (07/15/2021)

INDIANA (WEHT) Due to a spike in cases in Gibson County, the county is now just one of two counties in Indiana to be in the orange zone. The Tri-State has been seeing a spike in cases since the July 4th holiday.

Gibson County reported 15 new cases on Thursday, the most cases reported in a single day since early April. They have added 36 cases so far this week. The county has not reported a COVID death since July 6.