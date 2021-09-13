ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (09/13/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Health Department is urging people to get the COVID vaccine as hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with patients. According to the VCHD, out of 1,288 Hospital Admissions between August 1-August 22, 2021, 1,271 (98.6%) were not vaccinated.

Health officials are asking everyone to get vaccinated, wear masks, even if you're not vaccinated, in schools and large gatherings, social distance and wash your hands regularly.