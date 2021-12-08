Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
2 Kentucky businesses receive AARP grants
Top Stories
Hope for homeless teens could happen with new academy
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library launches new program
University of Evansville theater professor recognized for excellence
KSP: Beaver Dam man arrested after selling juvenile daughter
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Bosse runs past Owensboro Catholic
Video
Top Stories
USI looks for more consistency after one month of play
Video
Indianapolis Colts nominate Kenny Moore for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award
Petersburg man becomes baseball Hall of Famer
Video
U.S. plans a diplomatic boycott of Beijing’s Winter Olympics
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Hand-standing Grandma (12-08-21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (12/08/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daisy’s Pet Playground (12/08/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (12/07/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shaw’s Flowers (12/07/21)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Clements Jewelers (12/07/21)
Video
Contests
Light Up a Few More Faces
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays Contest
Land of Lights Contest
25 days of Giveaways!
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (12/08/21)
Lifestyles
by:
Joe Bird
Posted:
Dec 8, 2021 / 11:36 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2021 / 11:36 AM CST
100 years
Trending Stories
KSP: Beaver Dam man arrested after selling juvenile daughter
Newburgh pastor relieved from duties after participating in HBO reality show
Video
Man charged in toddler’s overdose death requests change of venue
Video
Trial moved for Evansville man charged with dealing deadly drug
EPD: Two people arrested after cockroaches found in baby’s bassinet
Video